Trading Post Tuesday, 11/02/21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only 17 days left before Thanksgiving, we need to talk turkey. Is there a turkey shortage? What about the price? All of this is the talk of the barn. “We are have suspended taking orders right now,” says Pounds Turkey Farm’s Beverly Pounds. “The estimations of Grade A turkeys to sell and orders are matching up really closely so it’s best to suspend and not oversell.” For the folks at Pounds, the run on their turkeys comes from the closing of a turkey farm near Blairsville and some media reports that turkey was getting caught up in the supply...

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 HOURS AGO