Trading Post Tuesday, 11/02/21

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service (FSIS) has announced on Wednesday that Butterball LLC will be recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. Specifically blue plastic. The products were produced on Sept. 28, 2021 and the following products...
With the holidays fast approaching and the risk of shelves being empty or items not arriving on time due to supply chain disruptions and congested ports, there's one silver lining -- many stores are...
Colette Miller of The Global Angel Wings Project painted a mural at the new remodeled Rincker Law, PLLC Shelbyville office. “I have been a fan of Colette Miller and her work for several years,” said principal Cari Rincker. “I am proud to have such a world renown muralist have her work in my hometown.”
Dan + Shay have had to cancel their scheduled shows on Thursday (November 4th) in Orlando and Friday (November 5th) in Atlanta after someone in their “immediate touring party” tested positive for Covid. The duo posted a message on social media yesterday (Tuesday, November 2nd) writing that while they won't be able to reschedule those dates, they will return next year as part of Kenny Chesney's Here And Now Tour.
Just about every item you expect to find on the table for a big Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner is being impacted by supply chain issues, staffing shortages, higher costs of production, scarcity – or all of the above.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only 17 days left before Thanksgiving, we need to talk turkey.
Is there a turkey shortage? What about the price? All of this is the talk of the barn.
“We are have suspended taking orders right now,” says Pounds Turkey Farm’s Beverly Pounds. “The estimations of Grade A turkeys to sell and orders are matching up really closely so it’s best to suspend and not oversell.”
For the folks at Pounds, the run on their turkeys comes from the closing of a turkey farm near Blairsville and some media reports that turkey was getting caught up in the supply...
