bc-ebert adv-1 11-2

 5 days ago

"ETERNALS" Two stars Sersi ...... Gemma Chan Ikaris ..... Richard Madden Thena ...... Angelina Jolie Kingo ...... Kumail Nanjiani Dane ....... Kit Harington Ajak ....... Salma Hayek. Marvel Studios presents a film directed by Chloe Zhao and written by Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo. Rated PG-13...

ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Explains Superman and DC Comics References (Exclusive)

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Ikaris? Marvel's Eternals director Chloé Zhao exclusively tells ComicBook about name-dropping a DC Comics superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Ikaris (Richard Madden) is mistaken for Superman. When immortal aliens Ikaris and Sersi (Gemma Chan) reunite with suburban dad Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), his young son recognizes the blue-suited superhero: "Dad, that's Superman! With the cape, and you were shooting laser beams out of your eyes!" But there's a difference, Ikaris quips: "I don't wear a cape."
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Soaring to $69.5 Million Opening Weekend

Marvel’s “Eternals” will easily top the domestic box office this weekend. The film took in $30.7 million on Thursday night previews and Friday showings from 4,090 screens, on its way to a projected three-day haul of $69.5 million. Should that estimate hold, “Eternals” will score the fifth-best opening weekend during the pandemic era, behind Universal’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million), Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and reigning champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million). However, “Eternals” is coming in a bit shy of earlier industry projections, which had...
The Independent

Eternals’ post-credits scenes, explained – and what they mean for future Marvel movies

A brand new Marvel film has been released with the usual post-credits scenes teasing future movies.Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.Naturally, spoilers abound, so don’t read unless you’ve seen the film or don’t mind knowing what happens.What happens in the mid-credits scene?The first tease comes midway through...
abc27 News

Salma Hayek felt like the mom on the set of ‘Eternals’

NEW YORK (AP) — Salma Hayek laughs when asked if she ever felt like the mom of the group on the set of “Eternals.” “Yes, because everyone also came to tell me about their problems … and I liked it a lot,” says the Mexican actor, who at 55 plays the matriarch of the superheroes […]
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Says Making ‘Spider-Man’ Was ‘Heartbreaking’: Focus Was on Money Over Soul

Andrew Garfield shot to international stardom playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved web-slinger in “The Amazing Spider-Man” in 2012, and then reprising the role in the 2014 sequel. Until then, he was mostly an indie character actor, starring in films like “Never Let Me Go” and “The Social Network.” While featuring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly a tony role for any up-and-coming actor, Garfield recently got candid about his experiences starring in the Sony films in an interview with The Guardian. “I got my heart broken a little bit,” the American-British actor said. “I went from being a naive...
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
Variety

Jamie Dornan Talks ‘Belfast’ and the Unread Texts He Found from His Late Father After Filming ‘Barb and Star’

It’s more than a coincidence that Jamie Dornan took on the role of Pa in “Belfast.” Having been born in the Northern Ireland town, Dornan jumped at the opportunity to take on this deeply personal story, a semi-autobiographical take on Kenneth Branagh’s childhood. Dornan even grew up with a picture of his own father and Branagh in his house. It seems as if Dornan was waiting for the two to finally meet his entire life. On this episode of “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” Dornan emotionally reflects on “Belfast” being the first film to open following his father’s passing in March 2021. Speaking...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
whowhatwear

This Is Not a Drill: Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged

There's nothing quite like an epic engagement announcement to break up the week. During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart—who is currently doing press for her forthcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer—told the radio host that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, were headed down the aisle, and we couldn't be more excited.
