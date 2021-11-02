Patriots and Trade Deadline // 10 Questions with Bedard // Patriots vs Panthers – 11/2 (Hour 2)

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
The Cleveland Browns announced they will release NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham after three seasons. The decision comes after Beckham's dad shared an Instagram post highlighting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's chemistry issues with his son. Beckham had two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract he signed in...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said that, despite a 43-6 victory against Missouri, the Bulldogs locker room wasn’t happy. Several players thought the team could have played better, though they didn’t allow a touchdown and led 26-3 at halftime. Instead of focusing on the many things that went right, the...
With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline fast approaching, there is speculation regarding the futures of a few marquee players. Deshaun Watson has been at the center of trade rumors since he asked to be dealt early this year, and Odell Beckham is constantly viewed as a potential trade candidate. What...
The father of Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media early Tuesday highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to Beckham when he was open. Odell Beckham Sr. then responded with three green check marks in the comments section of a...
On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
The New England Patriots entered Week 7 with a 2-4 record and trying to avoid falling to the bottom of the standings in the AFC East. With a tough stretch upcoming, they had to defeat the New York Jets at home in order to hang onto any semblance of hope.
FOXBOROUGH — The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and N’Keal Harry is still in New England. The 2019 first-rounder had requested a trade over the summer, but that never came to fruition, and now that Nov. 2 has passed he’ll be with the team for (at least) the rest of the season. On Wednesday afternoon, Harry was asked whether he’s good with the way everything has played out.
For the first time in over two years, Arizona football was able to experience a win with a victory over California on Saturday. “It’s hard to describe,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “First of all, there’s so much love in that locker room. They’e so excited. They were surrounding each other and dancing and cheering. They were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.
