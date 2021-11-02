Patriots and Trade Deadline // 10 Questions with Bedard // Patriots vs Panthers – 11/2 (Hour 2)

FOXBOROUGH — The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and N’Keal Harry is still in New England. The 2019 first-rounder had requested a trade over the summer, but that never came to fruition, and now that Nov. 2 has passed he’ll be with the team for (at least) the rest of the season. On Wednesday afternoon, Harry was asked whether he’s good with the way everything has played out.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO