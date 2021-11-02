CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple Cuts iPad Production as it Faces Supply Chain Shortages

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report on Tuesday says that Apple is reducing its production of iPads in order to prioritize chip production for the iPhone 13 line. Two sources claimed that iPad production was down 50% in the last two months. Additionally, parts meant...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top tech gifts come...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on iPhones, MacBooks, Beats and more

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! It’s November and the countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has officially begun. In under three weeks, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has blossomed into a weekend-long discounting party and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. With Very, Amazon, Currys and AO already releasing some early Black Friday deals, soon enough we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Mini#Smartphone#Western
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Companies Totally Miss the Point of App Tracking Transparency

Ever since Apple announced its latest consumer privacy measures, other companies have been up in arms. Specifically, they complain long and loud about the new App Tracking Transparency requirements. Almost every complaint revolves around lost revenue. These companies have totally missed the point of the new policies, and their revenues will continue to suffer until they come to terms with one key truth.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
iPad
Mac Observer

Apple Offers Fix For macOS Monterey Bug Bricking Some T2 Macs

When macOS Monterey was rolled out, an issue arose whereby some Macs with T2 chips were bricking. 9to5Mac reports that this has now been resolved. Now, Apple says it has identified an issue affecting the T2 security chip that caused this problem and is rolling out a fix to prevent it from happening in the future. In a statement, Apple explained (via Rene Ritchie): We have identified and fixed an issue with the firmware on the Apple T2 security chip that prevented a very small number of users from booting up their Mac after updating macOS. The updated firmware is now included with the existing macOS updates. Any users impacted by this issue can contact Apple Support for assistance. To prevent this problem from occurring to additional users, Apple has rolled out an updated version of the bridgeOS firmware that runs on the T2 security chip. Users already impacted by the problem are instructed to contact Apple Support for assistance.
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Rare Apple-1 Going to Auction With US$20k Starting Bid

A rare Apple-1 computer, hand-built by Steve Wozniak, is up for auction, AppleInsider reported. The sale will happen later this month, with bids opening at US$200,000. The Apple-I, which is being put up for auction by John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers, was hand-build by Steve Wozniak. The specific model in question is known as the “Chaffey College” Apple-I because it was purchased by an electronics professor at the school in 1976 and sold to a student. According to the auction listing, the computer is made up of an original “NTI” motherboard sporting Sprague 39D capacitors, original power regulators, and rare “Circle D” ceramic capacitors. In addition, the lot includes an Apple Cassette Adapter and is housed in an original ByteShop Apple-1 koa wood case with a Datanetics Keyboard, the connecting cable and power supply, a 1986 video monitor.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

‘NordPass’ Update Brings Improved Autofill for Passwords

The latest NordPass update introduces improvements to one of its key features — autofill. Its form-detecting algorithm recently became more efficient. Before the update, developers had to manually improve the form-detecting algorithm. Now, it is based on machine learning technology. The part of the autofill algorithm responsible for detecting the...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

TokenPocket Crypto Wallet Removed from App Store

Apple has recently removed the TokenPocket crypto wallet from the App Store. The developers behind the app have an ongoing trademark dispute with PayPal. The global payments giant alleges that TokenPocket has infringed on its trademark. TokenPocket Crypto Wallet“Temporarily” Removed Over Trademark Dispute. TokenPocket announced today that Apple has temporarily...
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Apple slashes iPad production in half, reroutes chips to iPhones: report

Apple has reportedly slashed iPad production in half and is shifting components from older iPhone models to the iPhone 13 as the tech giant seeks to weather a global chip shortage that has already wiped out more than $6 billion in revenue. The company made the production changes in September...
CELL PHONES
mineolaamerican.com

Country Faces Supply Chain Crisis

The pandemic not only can affect your health, it can affect your wallet too. If you strolled through any store lately, you’ve most likely noticed that shelves have been looking quite sparse these days. With the holiday season quickly approaching there is no guarantee those shelves will replenish anytime soon, which has some concerned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketnow.com

Apple reduces iPad production to meet iPhone 13 demand

According to a new report, Apple cut back on iPad production due to the global supply chain issues that affect most industries around the world. Apple is expected to reduce the production of iPads in favor of producing more iPhone 13 Series due to high demand, especially now as we inch closer to the holiday season.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple sacrifices new iPads to boost iPhone 13 production

Apple decided to cut back on iPad production, Nikkei Asia has revealed. Apple manufacturers have fallen victim to the global supply chain constraints, and resources and components will be allocated towards the iPhone 13 production line to ensure sales of the phones will remain unharmed. Demand for iPads has actually...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple reportedly cuts iPad production to increase iPhone shipments

Apple has been largely affected by global chip shortages just like several other companies, and this has resulted in products like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 having really low supplies around the world. Now Apple is reportedly cutting iPad production to reallocate components to the iPhone. Based...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy