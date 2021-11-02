CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas, Returns to Apple TV+ For Holiday Special

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey will return to Apple TV+ this holiday season. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will debut globally in December to spread some cheer. The Queen...

www.macobserver.com

