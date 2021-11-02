Central Citizens' Library District events

West Fargo Public Library launches new early literacy program. The West Fargo Public Library’s new Ready to Read program is made up of a few different elements with one common goal - to help children in West Fargo be ready to read and succeed in school before they head to Kindergarten. Through Ready to Read, the library offers opportunities for children under the age of 5 to build fundamental early literacy skills through reading, writing, talking, singing and playing in a safe, fun and social environment. The Ready to Read program also includes resources and opportunities for adults to learn how to support their child’s education from home, before their child begins their academic career. Ready to Read is made up of a handful of programs, like storytimes the Little Red Reading Bus route, community events, as well as a new 1000 Books Before Kindergarden challenge and, coming soon, a My First Library card program for children. Learn more about Ready to Read and get your child signed up for the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge at westfargolibrary.org/ReadytoRead.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO