Central Citizens' Library District events

The Central Tots Storytime invites all area preschoolers to join us for stories, games, rhymes and other activities perfect for this age group. No...

Chelsea District Library is Looking for Preschool Programs

Do you run or staff a local preschool or pre-kindergarten program?. If so, please consider participating in the library’s first-ever Preschool Expo, taking place on February 5, 2022. The event aims to bring together local licensed preschool programs so that parents can gather information and ask questions before spring registration begins.
Fairhope Public Library to host book sale event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Library is hosting a used book sale Nov. 18 for Fairhope residents.  The book sale will include: Holiday-themed books Cookbooks Fiction Religious works Children’s books DVD’s  CD’s  Audio books Non-fiction  Mysteries  Children’s books Other items included in the book sale are gift baskets, vintage books and puzzles, […]
Rensselaer Parks Department to hold 2nd Holiday Tree Trail

RENSSELAER — Local organizations, groups and businesses are encouraged to participate in the Holiday Tree Trail in Rensselaer in December. Those interested in decorating and displaying a Christmas tree along the walkway at Potawatomi Park should sign up by Nov. 26 at a cost of $25. A form is available on the Rensselaer Parks Department Facebook page and city website.
Monticello-Union Township Public Library

LEGO League: Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. (Grades K-5) - Kids are invited to come to be creative and build with Lego pieces! We’ll put their creation on display until our next meeting. Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace: Nov. 15, 5-7 p.m. - Indiana Navigator and Certified Application Counselor, Barb Hickner...
Catch these Clyde Public Library events

CLYDE — The Clyde Public Library offered some highlights in its November programming schedule. People can contact 419-547-7174 for more information or to register, when applicable. Mondays — Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Tai Chi @ the Library. "Get moving at the library with our newest exercise...
Somerset Public Library information and events

The Somerset Library staff is available to help you get what you need from the library. Call 715-247-5228 or email somersetpl@somersetlibrary.org for assistance. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday: Closed. Newsletter. Subscribe to the new newsletter by going to somersetlibrary.org and scrolling down to the link at the bottom...
November Events at the Southbury Public Library

All programs require registration unless otherwise noted. The majority of programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Southbury Public Library. Library programs are not funded by the town fiscal budget. For all virtual adult programs requiring registration, registrants will receive an email with the Zoom links the morning of the program.
Davenport Public Library Holding Teen Events

The Davenport Public Library invites all teens ages 11-19 to DIY Teen!. Macramé Water Bottle Bag – Saturday, November 6th at 2:00 pm at Eastern: Hydration is so important. Keep your reusable. water bottle nearby by learning how to macramé your own water bottle bag! You will “knot” be disappointed....
Fun New Events Coming to Summers Library

The Summers County Library is preparing for two brand new events. First, they will be holding a Books A La Carte "Book Tasting." The second event is a "Crafternoon" at the library. Each of these events will take place during the month of November. Out of the two events, the "Book Tasting" will take place first on Wednesday, Nov. 10 between 3:30 and 5 p.m. This event is geared to students in grades one through five. A book tasting does not involve eating books as the name may imply. Rather it is a way to introduce a group to a wide...
West Fargo Library events for the week of Nov. 3

West Fargo Public Library launches new early literacy program. The West Fargo Public Library’s new Ready to Read program is made up of a few different elements with one common goal - to help children in West Fargo be ready to read and succeed in school before they head to Kindergarten. Through Ready to Read, the library offers opportunities for children under the age of 5 to build fundamental early literacy skills through reading, writing, talking, singing and playing in a safe, fun and social environment. The Ready to Read program also includes resources and opportunities for adults to learn how to support their child’s education from home, before their child begins their academic career. Ready to Read is made up of a handful of programs, like storytimes the Little Red Reading Bus route, community events, as well as a new 1000 Books Before Kindergarden challenge and, coming soon, a My First Library card program for children. Learn more about Ready to Read and get your child signed up for the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge at westfargolibrary.org/ReadytoRead.
Alliance library to hold special November events

Alliance – Gobbling up some fun at the Alliance Public Library is Butterball the Turkey, will be hiding in the library for children aged preschool through grade 2 to find, with one prize bag per child. This search will take place during library hours from Nov. 2 through 24. In...
Hayner Public Library District announces Elijah P. Lovejoy events for November

A drunk, angry mob murdered Reverend Elijah P. Lovejoy on November 7, 1837 at the Godfrey & Gilman warehouse in Alton. The mob smashed Lovejoy’s (fourth) printing press and threw it into the Mississippi River. The yoke of that printing press, which was found and pulled from the river in 1915, resides in the.
Rodman Library offers spooky, slimy Halloween event

In the children’s programming room, kids were treated to spooky stories and goodie bags, courtesy of Friends of Rodman Public Library. In the gallery, a photo booth was set up to take pictures of the little ones in costume. They also could get temporary tattoos. Meanwhile, the auditorium was a...
Winslow Library serves community with events, books and education

The Winslow City Council met last week and was presented a report by City Librarian Brandee Leary. In her report, Leary informed the council of the many activities and successes the library has experienced since reopening this summer. She began, “We are averaging over 100 visitors per day at our...
Lower Southampton Library announces events

The Township Library of Lower Southampton, 1983 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville, announced the following events:. Duckling Egg Hatching: This takes place Monday, Nov. 1-Thursday, Nov. 4. Quiver Farms is bringing duck eggs to hatch. Drop by any day to check out the eggs (or ducklings!) and the new egg scavenger hunt. Join as the eggs are cared for, watch them hatch, meet the little ducklings, and learn all about animals that lay eggs. The eggs should be fully hatched by Wednesday. By Thursday, there should be little ducklings at the library for a day before they return to their farm.
COLUMN: November and Thanksgiving events at the county libraries

Happy Thanksgiving! This is the month of Giving. This is the Sevier County Library System’s 11th year participating in Food for Fines and Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive in the month of November. Food for Fines: bring any nonperishable food item for a one dollar ($1) reduction per item in...
'Scary-smart' event supports library

8th annual trick-or-trivia night raises more than $6,000. The 8th Annual Friends of Matheson Memorial Library Trick-or-Trivia event, held Oct. 23, at Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room in Elkhorn was a record-breaking success, according to organizers. The event raised more than $6,100 for next year’s adult and children’s library programs and...
