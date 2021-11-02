Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney stresses self-defense

CHICAGO (CBS) — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teenager who shot three people, killing two, during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
There’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone during the unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. However, jurors must decide whether Rittenhouse fired in self-defense, as his attorneys claim, or was acting as a a vigilante, as prosecutors argue.
“Out of the hundreds of people that came to Kenosha during that week, the hundreds of people that were out...
Comments / 0