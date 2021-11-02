CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/2

By Nate Bouda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexans traded DE Charles Omenihu to the 49ers. (NFLTR) 49ers released K Joey Slye and TE Tyrell Adams. (NFLTR) 49ers released LB Nathan Gerry, RB Jacques Patrick and DL Eddie Yarbrough from their practice squad. 49ers placed S Kai Nacua on the practice squad injured list. Bears. Bears signed...

The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Ben Roethlisberger’s Status After Shoulder Issue

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is no stranger to playing through pain. So far this season, Roethlisberger has dealt with a plethora of injuries. On Friday, Roethlisberger was listed on the Steelers’ injury report with a shoulder injury. Though it’s a new ailment for the veteran quarterback, Pittsburgh fans shouldn’t be too worried about his status.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys’ rookie LB Micah Parsons enjoys that the team is allowing him to be himself: “The coaches allow us to be ourselves. Some people might have thought pre-draft that a lot of my playfulness was immaturity. Really, it’s just me enjoying the game. I think instead of saying, ‘This kid has to grow up,’ they embraced it.” (Jon Machota)
Broncos Announce Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced that they have elevated DE Jonathan Harris, OL Austin Schlottmann, and ILB Barrington Wade to their active roster. The team is also activating CB Mike Ford from injured reserve. Ford, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri...
Packers Activating WR Davante Adams From COVID-19 List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced Thursday that WR Davante Adams is coming off of the COVID-19 list for their Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs. The Packers are also getting DC Joe Barry back this week as well. Adams, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Benjamin Allbright says the Bears have looked into potential head coaching candidates, including Bills OC Brian Daboll. Allbright adds that HC Matt Nagy will almost certainly be fired at the end of the season. “From my conversations with people, the [Bears] have already started doing backgrounds on potential replacements,” said...
Texans Claim LB Eric Wilson Off Waivers From Eagles

According to Field Yates, the Texans claimed LB Eric Wilson off of waivers from the Eagles on Thursday. Wilson, 27, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract after making the final roster each of his first three seasons.
Eagles Sign OL Brett Toth To Practice Squad, Release CB Craig James

The Eagles announced they have re-signed OL Brett Toth to the practice squad, cutting CB Craig James to make room. DE Matt Leo (International) Toth, 25, fulfilled his first year of active military service and had been waiting to be allowed to join the Eagles and compete for a roster spot when President Trump announced that he would allow military academy athletes to get waivers to join pro sports teams upon graduation.
DeSean Jackson Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Adam Schefter reports that former Rams WR DeSean Jackson officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Thursday and is now free to sign on with a team of his choosing. Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Buccaneers as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. It’s worth mentioning that the Lions have the top waiver claim right now and the Browns reworked his contract to lower his salary. Aaron Rodgers. When making an appearance on the...
Packers Worked Out Four Including QBs Danny Etling & Clayton Thorson

The Green Bay Packers brought in four free agents for workouts on Friday including QBs Clayton Thorson and QB Danny Etling, according to Doug Kyed. The Packers have both Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list right now, which prompted them to sign Blake Bortles to their practice squad a few days ago.
NFLTR Review: Recapping The Trade Deadline & Its Aftermath

The NFL trade deadline may be over but the NFL keeps blitzing along. In this issue:. The deals that didn’t happen that were bigger than the ones that did. By NFL standards, the 2021 trade deadline was positively buzzing, with five deals going down on Monday and Tuesday. It wasn’t just minor deals, though we saw plenty of those. The headliner was a blockbuster swap between the Broncos and Rams for OLB Von Miller that turns the page on an era in Denver and solidifies the Rams as heavyweight Super Bowl contenders.
