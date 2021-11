The ongoing DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wrapped up this past week when Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series was added to the beloved fighting game as its final character. While some fans were saddened to see work on the game coming to an end, it seems that director Masahiro Sakurai is a bit relieved that he has now finished up. Namely, because it now allows him to share anything that he wants on social media without feeling like it may be a tease related to the future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

