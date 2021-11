Along with a lot of other people, over the summer I had responded to news about Covid vaccine trials in young children mainly by sitting on the fence. When the time came, I thought, I’d probably get my two six-year-olds vaccinated, but possibly not in the first wave. It seemed unnecessary to run for the door, given the low impact of the disease on young children and the high number of teens and adults (nearly 80% in our zip code) in New York who have had at least one dose of vaccine. A big surprise, therefore, has been not only how keen I am to get my kids vaxxed, after Tuesday’s announcement that 28 million five- to 12-year-olds in the US are now eligible, but how emotional this moment feels.

