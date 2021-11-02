CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Lawmakers demand apology for border detention of Iranians

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fToF_0ckdb86G00
Congress Budget Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, updates reporters after meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats as President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy package remains in limbo, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

“Men, women and children legally entering or returning to the United States at a designated port of entry should not be arbitrarily held and questioned solely based on their religion, ethnicity, or national origin,” the lawmakers wrote.

Many of those detained in the days after the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani were U.S. citizens and some had even been cleared to participate in a program for trusted travelers.

At the time, CBP said it had not targeted Iranian-Americans based on their country of origin or issued any such directive to its officers. Instead, the agency blamed the detainments for as long as 12 hours on reduced staffing because of the holiday season and increased traffic.

But a month after the incident, then-CBP acting commissioner Mark Morgan said that border officials in Washington state "got a little overzealous" when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers following the drone strike.

He added, “we corrected that right away.”

But Jayapal and DelBene are asking for more recognition and details of the detainments that took place between Jan. 5-6 as the U.S. was teetering on the brink of a war with Iran.

The letter makes the request for a formal apology from CBP in response to a Jan. 5, 2020 tweet in which the agency denied that Iranian Americans were being subjected to increased scrutiny in the screening process.

The Democratic lawmakers also ask for the “prompt publication” of an internal report that described what took place at the border crossing on those days. And finally, the letter asked for the agency to hold a press conference “to publicly renounce their actions, and commit to changes moving forward.”

The deadline stated for these requests is Jan. 5, 2022, the second anniversary of the detainments.

“In conjunction with the Iranian community, we eagerly await the development and release of a corrective action plan to assure that these events do not recur,” the letter read.

___ Associated Press writer Gene Johnson in Seattle, Washington, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is all-in for open borders

Until recently, there was still hope the Biden administration would reverse course and bring law and order back to the southern border. Those hopes were annihilated on Oct. 29, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a curt, four-page memo terminating, once again, Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Before the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Deportees despair despite US-Mexico border reopening

Families separated by the pandemic are planning joyful reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who left his "mind and soul" behind when he was deported. He is one of a number of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until, due to legal offenses, they were sent back to a country that no longer feels like home. "It's sad to know that many will be able to cross, but I won't," Figueroa, 52, said in the simple room he rents in the border city of Tijuana after being expelled in 2018. The deportees left behind families, friends and -- in the case of war veterans -- financial benefits and the comrades they fought alongside in countries including Vietnam and Iraq.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Pramila Jayapal
PBS NewsHour

Polish lawmakers approve anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers on Friday approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member’s border with Belarus, seeking to stop the increasing flow of migrants. Now the plan proposed by the right-wing government only needs the approval from President Andrzej Duda, a...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossing#Iranian Americans#U S Canada Border#Iranians#Ap#Cbp
abcnews4.com

Republican lawmakers renew demands for Fauci's resignation

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. The ban, imposed by former president Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, has been widely criticized and become emblematic of the upheavals caused by the pandemic. The restrictions were particularly unpopular in Europe and US neighbors Canada and Mexico. In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed after March 2020 to travelers from large parts of the world, including the European Union, Britain and China, India and Brazil. Overland visitors from Mexico and Canada were also banned.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
wfxb.com

270 Families Separated At U.S. Mexico Border Under Trump Administration Remain Separated

According to a federal court filing yesterday, attorneys are trying to reach parents of 270 migrant children who were separated from their families at the U.S. Mexico border under the Trump administration. The filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union is part of an effort to identify and reunite families three years after the zero-tolerance policy was created under the former President. Since September, the parents of 33 children have been found. According to the filing, 58 children have been reunited with their families under the Biden administration. The administration also launched a website last month to help reunite families, together.gov provides a registration form for families seeking to reunite and also provides information for attorneys as well as who qualifies.
IMMIGRATION
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy