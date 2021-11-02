CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Shots Ring Out in Lubbock Neighborhood; Suspect Escapes Police

By Luke Matsik
 4 days ago
Around 20 gunshots were heard near the 4500 block of University Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 30th. KAMC News reports that it was around 3:30 a.m. when a nearby officer...

Lubbock Man Arrested After Car Chase Tries to Escape from Hospital

A Lubbock man that was arrested for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase was said to have tried to escape from the hospital afterwards. KAMC News reports that at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, police received a call from a man that said he was following someone that had just stolen a business vehicle. That man gave police updates on the suspect's location, and an officer was eventually able to catch up.
LUBBOCK, TX
Property Manager Alleges Delivery Driver Choked Him After Argument

A Lubbock business property manager alleges that he was choked by a delivery driver on Monday, November 1st, 2021. KAMC News reports that the incident began at around 9:40 a.m. when the driver arrived at a property in the 2700 block of 50th Street to drop off some containers. The victim and one other person say that they saw the driver drop off a container near some trees in the parking lot, damaging them in the process.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mark Bethel Found Guilty of 2015 Buffalo Springs Lake Killings

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Bethel was found guilty of the killing of Jessica Payton and Shawn Summers near Buffalo Springs Lake back in 2015. KAMC News reports that Mark plotted with his cousin, David Bethel, to murder both the victims after it was revealed that Summers might have been in an intimate relationship with Payton, who was Mark's girlfriend.
Three Suspects Vandalize Joyland; Multiple Attractions Damaged

On Friday, October 29th, Joyland Amusement Park was broken into and vandalized by 3 unknown suspects. KAMC News reports that the 3 individuals were seen on surveillance footage at around 2 a.m. on Friday. A Joyland morning crew had discovered that there was a train out of place and a broken mirror near the front entrance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Man Gets Robbed at Gunpoint in Gas Station Bathroom

A Lubbock man says that he was robbed at gunpoint in the bathroom of a local gas station on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. KAMC News reports that the victim was at the Valero at 1129 Southeast Loop 289. He went into the bathroom and noticed another man quickly follow him inside.
Eight Dead, Nearly 20 Hospitalized After Mass Casualty Event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021

Eight people are dead and 17 hospitalized following a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last night. Early Saturday morning (Nov. 6), Fire Chief Samuel Pena, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a press conference filmed by KHOU 11 News Houston that eight deaths and many more injuries occurred at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday night (Nov. 5). Around 9:15 p.m., the crowd started to compress toward the front of the stage, according to Pena. Medics were performing CPR on victims once they started to fall out from the crowd. When police realized there was a mass casualty event happening around 9:30 p.m., police spoke with the promoters and Live Nation, the festival's organizers, to stop the show early, to which Travis Scott complied.
ACCIDENTS
Nanny From Hell Caught On Security Camera Forcing Food Down Screaming Toddler’s Throat

*WARNING* This video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers. Please do not watch this if you feel it may cause you mental or emotional distress. A nanny named Lauren Rowe of North Carolina was recently caught on camera force-feeding a fussy toddler while he screamed and cried, reminding us all just how important a home security camera system can be to protect the ones that we love when we are not present.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Melioidosis Outbreak Caused by Aromatherapy Spray Sold at Walmart

Dozens of Walmart locations across several states have recalled an aromatherapy spray connected to an outbreak of melioidosis, a bacterial disease commonly found in tropical climates in South Asia. EverythingLubbock reports 55 total Walmart locations across 18 states sold the spray including two in Lubbock, the Walmart at South Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
Victim Asks To See Suspect’s Gun, Gets Shot In Response

One person was shot after it's said he just asked to see the suspect's gun outside of a Lubbock gas station. KAMC News reports that a gunshot victim arrived at University Medical Center at around 1:45 a.m. An officer arrived and was told the victim was with multiple people inside a vehicle parked at a gas station. He claims he heard screaming from the driver's side and then felt he had been shot. He looked down and saw he was bleeding.
Cops, Criminals and Normies Unite: Joyland Is a Sacred Place

There are certain unspoken rules in life. Even within the more hardcore groups out there, there are certain rules. You don't kill cops. You don't rat out families. You don't "out" people. We need to add to that list: "You don't mess with Joyland." I know it appears that I took things from dark to light here, but that's the point. We need some honor among even the criminal element and it can start with the one place you never, ever mess with, is the place that brings so much joy to kids in an otherwise joyless town.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Armed Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Lubbock Hotel Employee

A Lubbock man was arrested Friday, October 22nd after it's said that he threatened a hotel employee and wouldn't cooperate with police. The man, Levi Chance Redding, was said to have been swearing at an employee at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Lubbock, located at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway. Redding allegedly threatened the employee while claiming he was carrying a gun.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Police Investigating Theft at Local Tool Store

The Lubbock Police Department are investigating a theft that occurred on Friday, October 22nd at a local tool store. Officers say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Retool location near 50th Street and Wayne Avenue. An eyewitness says two suspects entered the store and placed merchandise on the...
LUBBOCK, TX
