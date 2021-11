Here are excellent tips from Airbnb owners that'll make navigating the service and finalizing a listing much easier for you. Double check the final price : Always make sure to account for the fixed price, additional fees and local taxes and budget according to that sum. "The price that is displayed is not the price you are going to get," says Jennifer Smith. "You do still have to add in Airbnb fees and taxes on top of the daily price."

AIRBNB ・ 2 DAYS AGO