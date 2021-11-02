CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State and Industry Bodies Endorse Universal Robots Education Programs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Arbor, Michigan, November 2, 2021: When schools educate students in mastering new technology, they look to validate that the hardware and software they use in the curriculum is relevant to companies employing graduates. Educational institutions also need to ensure that funding for acquiring the classroom technology is obtainable....

