HS SOFTBALL: Locals named to OHSFSCA all-state honors

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoKiowa's Chloe Crawley joined Stuart's Braelyn Blasengame, Wilburton's Haylee Anderson, and Hartshorne's Courtnee Sensibaugh in being named to all-state honors.

The honors have been announced.

Four local softball players were named to all-state honors by the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Hartshorne’s Courtnee Sensibaugh, Stuart’s Braelyn Blasengame, Kiowa’s Chloe Crawley, and Wilburton’s Haylee Anderson were all named to the OHSFSCA Small East All-State Team for their efforts during the 2021 fast pitch season.

Sensibaugh had a strong season with the Lady Miners, finishing with a .435 batting average and .994 fielding percentage with Hartshorne completing a 19-16 record.

Blasengame came rushing out of the gates for the Lady Hornets, averaging a .468 batting average and .558 on-base percentage, while also recording 51 runs, 28 RBIs, and two home runs during Stuart’s 28-9 season.

Crawley was a force for the Cowgirls, completing a .465 batting average and .756 slugging, while also marking 60 runs scored and six home runs during Kiowa’s 17-21 season.

Anderson made waves throughout the season for the Lady Diggers, earning a 371 batting average and scoring 22 runs and23 RBIs, while also recording a 0.71 ERA with 145 strikeouts thrown during Wilburton’s 16-9 season.

Here is the complete list of the OHSFSCA Small East All-State Team:

NAME POS SCHOOL

Christina Clark P Silo

Courtnee Sensibaugh C Hartshorne

Alexis McDonald CI Silo

Sam Hartman CI Dale

Braelyn Blasingame MI Stuart

Payton Owens MI Roff

Kaylyn Baker OF Stroud

Chloe Crowley OF Kiowa

Addie Bell OF Dale

Jade Sanders P Latta

Taryn Batterton P Latta

Rylee Lemons C Oklahoma Union

Gracie Turner U-P Wyandotte

Braleigh King U-C Moss

Shaylin Midgley U-OF Silo

Lainy Leforce U-MI Woodland

Haylee Anderson U-P Wilburton

Grace Goins U-CI Fairland

