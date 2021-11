Opendoor co-founder Keith Rabois and “The Big Short” investor Steve Eisman predicted the end of Zillow Offers as soon as it began. What did they see that others didn’t?. Since Zillow Offers launched more than three years ago, industry experts have been going toe-to-toe, theorizing the overwhelming success or eventual demise of the portal giant’s foray into the iBuying space amid a wild market shift. Although some of those theorists are indeed licking their wounds today, there are others — namely venture capitalists Keith Rabois and Steve Eisman — who are likely indulging in the pleasure of saying, “I told you so.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO