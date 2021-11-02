CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 2nd

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have cloudy skies and some misty conditions sticking around. Temperatures will continue to be in the 50s and 60s for most of the region for highs and will be reaching the low 70s for the southeastern corner areas. Winds will...

