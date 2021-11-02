CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

Ground broken on Washington Elementary site for new development in Eastlake …Washington Place in Eastlake on schedule to be completed by spring of 2022

Cover picture for the articleGround on the former Washington Elementary School site in Eastlake has recently been broken for Washington Place, which will be a 33-lot, single-family subdivision. The grand opening of Washington Place, which will be built by Ryan Homes, is expected to be sometime in the spring, said Mark Holz, president of Frontier...

