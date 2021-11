The garbage is still being collected, the streets are still being patrolled, the fires are still being doused and the ambulance calls are still being answered — and 92% of the city’s nearly 400,000 employees are vaccinated against COVID. It’s proof that Mayor de Blasio’s universal vax mandate is working, despite the wailing of dead-enders about a supposed violation of their rights.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO