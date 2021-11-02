CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook’s rebranding blunder

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo the marketing whiz Mark Zuckerberg has changed the name of his company Facebook...

www.washingtontimes.com

TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
24/7 Wall St.

Companies That Changed Their Names After Scandals

Social networking giant Facebook became the latest powerful company to change its name amid scandal. According to critics, the Facebook brand has become toxic. Facebook is not the only company to rebrand. Over the last few decades, several of the nation’s largest companies had given up their highly-recognizable name as a result of a public […]
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Nike Applies for Virtual Goods Trademarks Amid Facebook’s Meta Rebrand

Nike has submitted four filing requests to trademark virtual goods. The news comes amid Facebook's rebrand to Meta and its embrace of the metaverse as the future of the internet. Nike has filed to trademark its brand for virtual and downloadable goods, per Bloomberg. On October 27, the sportswear colossus...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Virtual reality cryptocurrency soars following Facebook’s rebrand

MANA-mania sweeps the worldwide cryptocurrency market, on the heels of Facebook’s “Meta” rebrand. The price of Decentraland’s MANA — a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform supported by the Ethereum blockchain — soared to a high of $4.33 at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, a 164 percent gain in just 12 hours, according to the trading site Coinbase.
COMPUTERS
MovieWeb

The Matrix Resurrections Pokes Fun at Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Rebrand

When it was announced that Mark Zuckerberg was preparing to announce the new name of his Facebook empire, the world waited with bated breath to discover what the new moniker would be and who would be first to poke fun at it when it arrived. It didn't take long, as Zuckerberg revealed that the social media giant would be now going by the name of Meta and also explained his plans for a whole virtual reality called the Metaverse, a name that appears in the 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, which he believes is the future of the online experience people can have that would blur the lines between social media and reality. Which sounds to many very much like a parallel to the reality seen in The Matrix, and it seems that the official Twitter account of The Matrix Resurrections feels the same way as they immediately jumped on the news.
BUSINESS
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
