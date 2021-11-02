Facebook’s rebranding blunder

When it was announced that Mark Zuckerberg was preparing to announce the new name of his Facebook empire, the world waited with bated breath to discover what the new moniker would be and who would be first to poke fun at it when it arrived. It didn't take long, as Zuckerberg revealed that the social media giant would be now going by the name of Meta and also explained his plans for a whole virtual reality called the Metaverse, a name that appears in the 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, which he believes is the future of the online experience people can have that would blur the lines between social media and reality. Which sounds to many very much like a parallel to the reality seen in The Matrix, and it seems that the official Twitter account of The Matrix Resurrections feels the same way as they immediately jumped on the news.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO