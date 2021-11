Northland Boat and RV Storage in Spring is set to add more than 100 additional units by the middle of December. Located at 4133 Greenleaf Drive, the business provides enclosed storage spaces for boats and recreational vehicles up to 40 feet long. Manager Margery Moore said the roughly $2.5 million expansion will add 117 units, bringing the total number of units to 301. Moore noted the expansion will also include the installation of new gate access system and security system. 281-353-0334. www.northlandboatandrv.com.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO