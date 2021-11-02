Chicken P Drops Official Music Video For “VVS” Featuring YUNG Bleu

Hailing out of Pacoima, California, rapper Joe Peshi has been a trailblazer in music since his early start in elementary school. Now at the age of 26, he’s fresh out of a four year contract deal with 92.3’s Big Boy and is hungrier than ever before. With very humble beginnings in the foster care system, Peshi works hard at his craft and doesn’t take any opportunity for granted. He’s been able to collaborate and work with some of the greatest in the industry such as Ab Soul, Waka Flocka, Rich the Kid, and more. The Persian/Italian rapper has seen some success with the drop of both of his albums F.I.N.A.O and F.I.N.A.O Pt.2, including selling over 10k copies in the first week of part one’s release. The letters F.I.N.A.O. stands for failure is not an option, which are words he’s lived by and molded his career around.

