Milwaukee, WI

Chicken P Drops Official Music Video For "VVS" Featuring YUNG Bleu

By Hardcore Flava
 5 days ago

Chicken P is a rising artist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is making noise with his new single "VVS". Chicken P collaborates with artist Yung Bleu and creates a vibe instantly....

