Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker Malik Harrison struck by bullet

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet on Halloween in Cleveland.

Harrison, 23, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck in his calf by an unknown gunman while attending a gathering, the team told the media on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

After Harrison was treated at a local medical facility, he returned to the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills, Maryland, a 20-mile drive northeast of Baltimore.

While he recovers, head coach John Harbaugh said that he doesn’t believe the player’s wound is “severe at all.”

“I’m optimistic that it’s going to be OK,” Harbaugh said, according to ESPN. “Happy that he’s OK and very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It’s just a tough situation.”

For now, the Ravens have placed Harrison on the reserve list with a listing of a non-football injury.

The gridiron star also took time to thank his supporters on Instagram after a scary moment in his life that thankfully did not turn out worse.

Harrison has ties to Ohio. He was born and raised in Columbus, two hours south of Cleveland, where he starred on the basketball and football teams. A versatile athlete, Harrison often switched between quarterback, wide receiver, running back, linebacker and safety at Walnut Ridge High School. He committed to the defense while playing at Ohio State where he led the team in tackles with 81 during his junior year and earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention.

After declaring himself eligible for the professional ranks, Harrison was drafted in the third round by the Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft.