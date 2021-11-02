Muppets Become Food on Disney+’s Foodtastic

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. is playing at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School on Friday, November 12, at 7 pm, Saturday, November 13 at 11:30 am and 4:30 pm and Sunday, November 14 at 2 pm! This 70 minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. Sponsored by Chagrin Falls Community Education, the Chagrin Falls Middle School/Intermediate School Drama Club cast and crew features over 60 students led by Patricia Haynish, Director, and Craig McGaughey, Assistant Director. The choreographer is Gail Friedberg of En Pointe Danse.
