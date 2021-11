Bitcoin. You might see it as nothing less of a financial and cultural paradigm shift, or perhaps the end of civilization as we know it. Perhaps you've ignored it entirely because the whole thing strikes you as even more fake than regular money. No matter who you are or your views on cryptocurrencies, you're welcome to attend Sound Money Fest, a music festival and part of the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 conference. The conference runs from April 6-9, 2022 with the festival taking place on the final day.

