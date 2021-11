On July 26, economics majors received an email stating that four professors in the department — Professors Asfaw, Chicoine, Tefft and Yung — were set to leave Bates before the start of the 2021-22 academic year. These departures meant that economics majors would not be able to do a senior thesis, the cumulative project Bates students are traditionally expected to complete before graduating. This announcement came as a shock to the Class of ’22 in particular, since before late July, there was nothing to suggest that thesis projects would be cancelled.

