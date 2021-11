Kenosha Police Officer Pep Moretti describes being surrounded by armed individuals during unrest in the city on Aug. 25, 2020, the night that Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally. Rittenhouse has said he traveled to the city to help defend property and shot the men in self-defense. Moretti says he and his partner advised supporters to go home: "Being out here is only causing more problems."

