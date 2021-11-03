CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Your Life as a Disciple Shapes Your Leadership

By Dan Reiland
Cover picture for the articleYour spiritual leadership cannot consistently outperform your life with God. You are first a disciple of Jesus before you are a leader for Jesus. The values, tone and purpose of your leadership are shaped by the quality and depth of your discipleship. Think about how you have been discipled...

