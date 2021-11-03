How Your Life as a Disciple Shapes Your Leadership

Only perseverance based on our trust in the faithfulness of God can bring us to full completion in Christ. Failure is an inevitable component of spiritual formation. Although we hope to grow up smoothly and quickly, we actually grow up while falling down and getting up continually. Therefore, perseverance is an essential element for our spiritual formation. As God promised, we will grow up into the “unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to maturity, to the measure of the full stature of Christ” (Eph. 4:13). This promise will be achieved and is even guaranteed (cf. Eph. 1:11–14), but we cannot persevere to the last moment solely by means of our own enduring efforts. Only perseverance based on our trust in the faithfulness of God can bring us to full completion in Christ. The faithfulness of God on our behalf empowers us to faithfully persevere so that even our failures become providential instruments of our spiritual formation.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO