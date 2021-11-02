When Memory Loss Is Normal – and When It Might Mean Something More Serious

It’s so much more than memory loss. That’s what I first learned when my Papa was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I didn’t know much about it other than I knew he’d probably eventually forget my name. What it turned out to be was so very much more. It was my Nana grieving the future she thought she had with her husband. It was watching my Papa who was a very tall, strong, masculine man who had ridden in and led the Governor’s mounted guard not remember how to get home. And, at the end, it was us just being grateful he died from other causes. The cruel thing about Alzheimer’s is that it’s hardest on those loving and caring for the patient ... not the patient themselves. We are left there watching the person we love and have relied on fade away from us — not in a clean, grieve their death kind of way, but in a long torturous goodbye that takes years.

