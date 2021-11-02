CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: To Canada

By On the Forecheck
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDante Fabbro’s career has been an interesting one for sure. As Jeff mentions, the Preds put HIIIIIIIGH expectations...

NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach after a 1-9-2 start to his 4th season: ‘Our play and competitiveness must improve’

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring. Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford ...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Preview/Lines #6: Sharks Are a Dump-And-Chase Team

The San Jose Sharks are a dump-and-chase team. The SPORTLOGiQ numbers back it up: The Sharks lead the NHL with a 56.1 Dump-In % at 5-on-5. That means more than half the time, San Jose is dumping the puck instead of trying to carry it in with possession. In contrast,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Friday’s Dump & Chase: When One Chapter Closes

Several of the Nashville Predators' prospects are off to a great start. The monthly prospects update has some really encouraging news. While Smashville has to say “see you later” to Connor Ingram, we all wish him well in his competitive athletics endeavors in Milwaukee. Retired Predators goalie Pekka Rinne reflects...
NHL
WETM 18 News

Johnny Beecher scores goal in Michigan return

ANN ARBOR (WETM) – It was a special return to the ice for Elmira’s top hockey talent. Junior forward Johnny Beecher scored a goal and registered an assist for the University of Michigan’s home win, 7-2, over Michigan State Friday night in Ann Arbor. Friday’s game was the first of the season for Beecher who […]
NHL
chatsports.com

Saturday’s Dump & Chase: Off-Rhythm

Last night’s recap was delayed for technical reasons, and we figured after midnight was a bad time to run it and expect anyone to read it, but it’ll be up in two hours for your Saturday morning reading pleasure!. In the meantime, we have these links. Connor McDavid continues to...
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

Sunday’s Dump & Chase: Southward Bound

I do think the NHL should be giving teams more flexibility than they currently are. I guess the counter-argument is that teams might fake a COVID situation to get a specific AHL player up to the roster...or...something? but I feel like if teams absolutely cannot get the cap space they need to ice competitive teams, that's incentivizing them to consider concealing positive tests for asymptomatic players, which is presumably not something the NHL wants.
NHL

