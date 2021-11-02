Spencer - Movie Review

From a box office standpoint it would appear that Dune has become quite successful, but how it’s tracking with fans thus far is how it’s bound to be remembered. So far, from watching the movie, a sequel is obviously needed and it’s possible that a trilogy will occur given what people know of the story. It’s even possible, perhaps, that the story will continue after Paul Atreides has reached his fated position as leader of his house and the Fremen. But as of now, having watched the movie already, there is a LOT of exposition that a lot of people might have been expecting, and a few decent action scenes that aren’t easy to look away from. But overall, Dune has come off as a lot of people probably expected it, as an upgraded version of a story that has been notoriously difficult to complete, either because the directors taking charge are trying to do too much, or because they’re attempting to bring their vision of the story to life without really taking into account what the story needs to take off in a big way.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO