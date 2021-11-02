CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Hot air: Biden rolls out his plan to regulate methane, which could impact Alaska

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLlFJ_0ckd7kJu00

President Joe Biden has announced at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland that he will use his powers to regulate methane that comes from oil and natural gas development.

Biden said he will direct the Environmental Protection Agency to limit the methane coming from all existing oil and gas rigs in the U.S., reversing the relaxed regulations of the Trump Administration. Biden will also seek to end the exemptions for legacy oil fields.

For Alaska, it’s an unknown. Because Alaska has the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which seeks to maximize conservation, Alaska has not been a big emitter of methane. In fact, oil fields in Alaska re-inject natural gas into the oil fields to force out more oil, rather than flaring it, as is done in other states. The commission ensures that field operators prevent waste, protect correlative rights, improve ultimate recovery and protect underground freshwater. The Commission also administers the Underground Injection Control program for enhanced oil recovery and underground disposal of oil field waste in Alaska.

The announcement by Biden could put a chill on oil development in places like North Dakota and the Permian Basin.

Hilcorp, which operates much of the North Slope since British Petroleum exited the state, is one of the larger emitters of methane in the nation, primarily because it takes over aging fields in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming and improves them. Part of that improvement is making them more efficient, which includes repairing things like leaks. The Houston-based company doesn’t get credit for improving old fields so they lose less methane, but will probably find the new regulations punishing.

The 100 nations attending the United Nations climate change summit have vowed to cut global emissions of methane by 30 percent over the next eight years, a goal that is hard to imagine.

Biden said his new mandate will create jobs in the methane-detection field, as well as jobs capping abandoned oil wells and fixing leaks.

Although the announcement came as a surprise to some, it was not a surprise to oil producers. The president, immediately after taking office in January, directed federal agencies to prepare these regulations in advance of the expected United Nations summit, where some of the richest people on the planet flew in private jets to determine how the earth’s poorest people will be prevented from improving their lives.

Comments / 3

Trisha Voskuilen
4d ago

jesh methane too. Guess we just have to buy all our energy from Biden buddies in China and other foreign countries. He sure isn't helping us he is destroying our economy

Reply
4
United Prison States
4d ago

We aren't california we don't wash our hills away useing forced chinese labor to get our resources.

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

Federal court temporarily blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The fifth US circuit court of appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) that such workers be vaccinated by 4 January or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
State
Louisiana State
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alabama State
AFP

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. The New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court." The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5:00 pm Monday. Petitioners include five strongly Republican US states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Baltimore Sun

Congressional Democrats applaud Biden administration for terminating federal contract with Emergent BioSolutions

Two congressional Democrats lauded President Joe Biden’s administration for agreeing to end a federal partnership with a Maryland specialty pharmaceutical company contracted to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, cast ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#United Nations#The Trump Administration#British Petroleum
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court takes on EPA emissions regulation case, offering fossil fuels hope for relief

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for a suit seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. The decision could result in a significant and lasting scale-back of the agency's ability to impose expansive standards on the sector and insulate states and utilities that rely heavily on coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy