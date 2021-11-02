Lowell 'Burnell' Redding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress’ passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation” after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal. “Finally, infrastructure week,” a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so...
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
HOUSTON (AP) — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious. The concertgoers at a highly anticipated Houston music festival Friday night say they were shocked to witness how the event brewed into pandemonium that left at least eight people dead. Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG...
(CNN) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain said he was confident the courts will uphold the validity of the Biden administration's new vaccine rules that apply to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors, after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the requirements on Saturday.
Rapper Travis Scott on Saturday said he is "absolutely devastated by what took place" Friday night, when at least eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Officials said "scores of individuals" were also injured after a crowd surge at the festival, which Scott founded three years ago.
A fuel tanker exploded following a collision with another truck in Sierra Leone on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring more than 100 others. Deputy Health Minister Amara Jambai told Reuters that at least 99 people had died and many more were seeking treatment across the country’s capital city.
President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid." The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show"...
“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
Prevea Health announced Saturday it is ending its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the football celeb defended his decision to remain unvaccinated. Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, had been a spokesman for the health company since 2012. "Prevea Health remains deeply committed...
