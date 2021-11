Lubbock Police released a follow-up statement this morning concerning the case surrounding the shooting death of Chad Read (pictured, above). Read was shot and killed during an altercation with an unnamed man last Friday, November 5 at a residence in the 2100 block of 90th Street in south Lubbock. LPD said Wednesday morning that their investigation is ongoing in the case and that no arrests have been made.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO