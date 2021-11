Once again, I have come upon a couple outdoor products that are new to me and I thought that today I would pass some on to you as I found them interesting. Anything you put on a boat will rust, rot, or corrode and that is doubly true boating around saltwater. I am not much of a fan of plastic everything in our lives, but I must concede that I have seen something to make me take notice in spite of being mostly plastic. That is a line of plastic marine door or hatch hinges.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO