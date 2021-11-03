CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Supreme Court Upholds Ruling That State’s Ban on School Mask Mandates Is Unconstitutional

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling striking down the state’s school mask mandate ban as unconstitutional. In September Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled it was unconstitutional because it was pushed into state budget legislation. As NPR reported at the time:....

www.mediaite.com

