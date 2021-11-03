Arizona Supreme Court Upholds Ruling That State’s Ban on School Mask Mandates Is Unconstitutional

Coalition of AGs File Multistate Amicus Briefs Urging SCOTUS to Uphold Rule of Law. NEW YORK – Following a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that it will hear two challenges to Texas’ unconstitutional six-week abortion ban — Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) — Attorney General James, as part of a coalition of 24 attorneys general, urged the court to uphold the rule of law by affirming the two district court rulings that allowed the cases to proceed while blocking the ban from going into effect in the meantime. In amicus briefs filed with the Supreme Court in United States of America v. State of Texas et al. and Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, the coalition calls on the court to refuse to allow Texas to evade judicial review of its blatantly unconstitutional ban, which is inflicting grave harms on people across Texas. The court will decide whether the challenges — brought by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Texas abortion providers — can go forward. Today’s briefs argue that Texas must not be allowed to flout the Supreme Court’s binding precedent by passing a blatantly unconstitutional law or by seeking to insulate it from judicial review by purporting to grant enforcement authority solely to private bounty-hunters.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO