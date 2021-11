FIFTH UPDATE, 9:37 PM PT: The House of Representatives passed a key part of Joe Biden’s agenda, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, late tonight, following a long day of wrangling to bring the legislation to a vote. The bill now goes to Biden’s desk for him to sign. In the end, the legislation passed with a relatively comfortable margin, 228-206, with Democrats cheering and clapping when the tally passed 218, enough for passage, and then when the final vote was announced. Thirteen Republicans joined with 215 Democrats to pass the bill. Their enthusiasm followed a long day in which there were doubts that...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO