Johnstown, PA

Johnstown man sentenced for shooting into the air

By Katie Smolen ksmolen@tribdem.com
 6 days ago

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday for firing shots into the air outside of the Subway restaurant on Main Street in February.

Matthew Noah Mikesic, 25, entered a plea of recklessly endangering another person and was sentenced to 12 months of probation by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein, with the condition that if he maintains mental health treatment and does not have any further interaction with law enforcement, his supervision can end in six months.

Mikesic’s attorney, Matthew R. Zatko, said that on Feb. 19, Mikesic had been arguing with another individual who had choked him, which is why Mikesic fired a shot into the air. A criminal complaint at the time of the incident said Mikesic also pointed a Springfield .45 caliber handgun at the other individual.

Zatko said Mikesic realized the danger firing the gun caused to bystanders nearby.

Both Zatko and Assistant District Attorney Erin Dominick said that the fact that he acted in self-defense and that there was a potential danger to bystanders were taken into consideration when negotiating a plea.

Dominick said that the commonwealth would also like Mikesic to maintain his treatment.

