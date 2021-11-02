CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wu, Pureval mayoral wins mark milestone for Asian Americans

By TERRY TANG
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZQyK_0ckd3hWt00
APTOPIX Election 2021 Boston Mayor Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu addresses supporters at her election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Boston. Wu defeated fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George to become the first woman of color elected as mayor of Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (Josh Reynolds)

Asian Americans will serve as mayor in Boston and Cincinnati for the first time in both cities’ histories, signaling political progress for a population that has struggled for almost two years with a rise in anti-Asian hate.

Boston voters tapped City Councilor Michelle Wu, 36, on Tuesday to serve in the city’s top political office. In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, 39, easily defeated former Democratic Congressman David Mann.

“Tonight, we made history in Cincinnati,” Pureval told a large gathering of supporters. “Cincinnati is a place where no matter what you look like, where you're from, or how much money you have, if you come here and work hard you can achieve your dreams.”

When Pureval decided to leave his attorney job in 2015 to run for county clerk, it was some fellow Democrats who warned him against the idea. They felt he didn’t have a “good ballot name” that would appeal to the predominantly white votership in Hamilton County, Ohio.

“When you see A-f-t-a-b on a yard sign, it doesn’t occur to people that’s a candidate not an insurance company,” Pureval told The Associated Press earlier in the day. “When you’re Asian, when you have an ethnic name, it’s just harder. You’ve got to be creative, you’ve got to work harder, you’ve got to knock on more doors.”

Pureval, the son of a Tibetan mother and Indian father, must have knocked on enough doors. He went on to score a major upset, becoming the first Democrat in over 100 years to be elected clerk.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Bruce Harrell, who is second-generation Japanese American and Black, was ahead of current City Council President M. Lorena González. But, it could be days before there's a clear winner.

What’s extraordinary is how spread out the three cities are. High-profile mayors who are Asian American and Pacific Islander, also known as AAPI, have typically been elected in places with historically large Asian populations like California and Hawaii. These candidacies signal just how large the AAPI electorate has multiplied with more feeling empowered to be a voice in the political fray.

The wider implications of his mayoral victory in a city with a small AAPI community mean a great deal to Pureval, who says his election "will show not just that AAPIs can run and win on the coasts or where there’s large Asian populations, but that AAPIs can run and win anywhere.”

Wu, 36, Boston's first Asian American city councilor, beat fellow city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, 47, an Arab Polish American. Wu, who is Taiwanese American, was the favorite especially after getting a coveted endorsement from acting mayor Kim Janey, who was elevated to the post when the former mayor resigned. Janey was the city’s first Black and first female mayor.

Harrell, 63, became Seattle's first Asian American mayor by appointment in 2017 after Mayor Ed Murray resigned over child sex abuse allegations. Less than a week in, Harrell decided to continue serving on the City Council instead.

In another notable win Tuesday, Dearborn, Michigan, elected state lawmaker Abdullah Hammoud as the city’s first Arab American mayor. A final unofficial vote count showed him in an insurmountable lead ahead of Gary Woronchak, a former state representative. Dearborn, a city of over 100,000, has one of the largest Arab American populations in the nation.

The AAPI Victory Fund, a Super PAC that mobilizes eligible Asian American and Pacific Islander voters and candidates, endorsed Pureval and Wu (They never heard back from Harrell’s campaign about a meeting). Varun Nikore, AAPI Victory Fund president, called Wu's and Pureval's wins “a new day in America at the local level.”

“This is now a newfound path for AAPIs to engage in public service," Nikore said. “I think it’s going to be a beacon for those who wanna run for local office.”

As mayor, they each can lay a foundation for greater representation with who they select for their staff or as key decisionmakers.

“If your community is well represented, then you create a legitimate pipeline pathway for public service whether it be political office, whether it be appointed office, whether it be just appointing more AAPIs on boards and commissions,” Nikore said. “By being proactive at those levels, it really is this ripple effect that lasts — in some cases — decades.”

James Lai, an ethnic studies professor at Santa Clara University whose specialties include Asian American and urban politics, said these mayoral races are a “beautiful” microcosm of how Asian Americans are a growing political force. Since the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 became law, Asian American communities have continued to emerge in regions like the Midwest and the Northeast.

“In fact, in the last 30 years, the fastest growing region for Asian Americans, according to the last three censuses, is the South region,” Lai said.

The Reflective Democracy Campaign, which looks at diversity in political leadership, recently released a study that found Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up over 6% of the U.S. population but less than 1% of elected offices.

The presence of Asian American leaders in small and medium size suburbs, however, is another story, one worth paying attention to. Lai, also author of “Asian American Political Action: Suburban Transformations,” points out that more Asian Americans are getting appointed as mayors or taking the majority of city council seats.

Nikore, of the AAPI Victory Fund, believes the pandemic-sparked racism that pushed American and Pacific Islander voter turnout in the 2020 election will continue. Candidate wins will also dispel stereotypes that Asians don’t “belong," he added.

Pureval confronts the foreigner stereotypes head-on, often introducing himself as “a brown dude with a funny name.” Perceived political liabilities like ethnicity can be strengths too, he added.

“I’m hopeful one day when we elect more and more AAPIs to office, future AAPI candidates won’t have to think through that.”

___

Associated Press writers Gene Johnson in Seattle, Steve LeBlanc in Boston and Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Boston elects Michelle Wu — first woman and Asian American as mayor

Michelle Wu was elected as the first woman and Asian American to become the mayor of Boston on Tuesday night. Wu, a 36-year-old city councilor, defeated fellow Democratic City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. The pair faced each other after beating out several other mayoral candidates in a September preliminary election.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Abdullah Hammoud
Person
Michelle Wu
WDBO

Culture war fight finds mixed success in school board races

MISSION, Kan. — (AP) — School board candidates opposing mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history won in red states and some politically divided districts but often came up short in their bids to shape policy for school districts over the newest culture war issue. The mixed results...
EDUCATION
WDBO

Mayor: Dead in crowd surge ranged in age from 14 to 27

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston mayor says the eight people killed in the crowd surge at a music festival ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people are still hospitalized. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that the disaster on Friday night was “a tragedy on many different levels” and that it is too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Mayors#Asian People#South Asian#Anti Asian#Democratic#Democrats#The Associated Press#Tibetan#Indian#Japanese American#City Council#Pacific Islander#Aapi
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a Cincinnati, Ohio, concert by The Who. At the Hillsborough soccer stadium in England, a human crush in 1989 led to nearly 100 deaths. In 2015, a collision of two crowds at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia caused more than 2,400 deaths, based on an Associated Press count of media reports and officials’ comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

North Carolina sued over newly passed redistricting maps said to favor GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barely 24 hours after their passage, North Carolina’s newly drawn maps are facing another legal complaint that will likely determine how much Republicans can expand their political clout over the coming decade in a state that is slowly becoming more blue. An organization formed by Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer, announced Friday […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WDBO

Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was. Some district leaders say offering vaccine...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy