Loose Leaf Season Dates Set for Residential Pickup

(Fayetteville, N.C.) — Loose Leaf Season seasonal pickup service will begin in Fayetteville on Monday, November 22, 2021. Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreations personnel will be utilizing specialized equipment to collect residential loose leaves by zip code. Collection will start with households in the 28314 zip code. Residents in all zip codes should have their loose leaves at the curb on the first date of their assigned pickup window. Dates within date windows will allow personnel to service residents in the designated zip codes.

Residents should follow these instructions:

Place leaves and pine straw curbside before your first scheduled day of pickup.

Bad weather may cause delays.

Piles should be leaves and pine straw only - No tree limbs or other yard debris.

Leaves and pine straw should be on the curb and away from roadway and storm drains.

Refrain from placing leaves over yard decorations, meter panels or any other utility equipment close to the ground.

Visit https://fayettevillenc.gov/leafseason for details on all loose-leaf collection dates by zip code, track the progress by zip code, and learn about more options to request yard debris pickup. Residents can also contact the Fayetteville Call Center at (910) 433-1329 (1FAY) if they have questions regarding a specific waste pickup need.