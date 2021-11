Sweden's ruling Social Democrats on Thursday elected finance minister Magdalena Andersson the new head of the party, putting her on track to be the country's first woman prime minister. The 54-year-old economist and former top swimmer, who ran unopposed, was confirmed by the party's annual congress to succeed outgoing leader and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who announced his resignation in August. "I'm of course both honoured and glad and I feel a great deal of humility for the task, but above all I am hugely excited to lead our great and proud party," Andersson told the congress after her election, to roaring applause. Andersson also outlined three political priorities for the coming years.

