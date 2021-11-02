CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icahn’s CVR moves forward with renewable fuel plans, eyes state incentives

By Reuters
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Carl Icahn’s CVR Energy is moving forward with plans to produce renewable diesel at its Wynnewood, Oklahoma refinery in Spring of 2022 after halting the proposal earlier this year due to high soybean oil prices, executives said on Tuesday. However, plans to produce renewable fuels at its...

