Energy Industry

Chesapeake Energy, Devon Energy top Wall Street forecasts as oil soars

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -Shale oil producers Chesapeake Energy Corp and Devon Energy on Tuesday topped Wall Street earnings estimates, as energy demand recovered from pandemic slump and prices hit multi-year highs. Chesapeake Energy’s third-quarter adjusted net income was $269 million, or $2.38 per share, topping forecasts of $1.68 per share, according...

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

