Per the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services:. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years of age, Montgomery County can now begin vaccinating young people in this age group. The County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will begin vaccinating children in this age group on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. County-operated clinics. The vaccine will also be available at pharmacies, private physicians, and retailers such as CVS, Giant, Safeway, and Walgreens to help make the vaccination more available to the estimated 100,000 children who are ages 5 to 11 in the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO