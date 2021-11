Despite the impact of the game delays on the shares of the company, the better-than-expected earnings are helping to reverse the trend in the pre-market today. The shares of American video game holding company Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) plunged by 14.06% on Wednesday as the firm revealed two of its most anticipated titles, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will not be released until an unannounced date. As reported by Bloomberg, the delay of the two games is being attributed to the instability rocking the Santa Monica, California-based firm in relation to lawsuits on sexual misconduct and the exodus of executives.

