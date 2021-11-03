CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

U.S. regulator expects to find abuses in shipping amid supply chain woes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjcHs_0ckcxs6Q00
Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. commission that oversees ocean transportation said in an interview on Tuesday he suspects some ocean carriers have improperly charged importers, one of many factors driving supply chain woes.

A broad range of companies importing goods have been frustrated not only by the pile-up of ships outside harbors but also by higher shipping costs and fees for lapses many say are for problems outside their control.

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Dan Maffei said the current mess is largely driven by a demand surge as the U.S. economy emerges from a coronavirus slowdown but added he expected the FMC would find some wrongdoing.

In August, Maffei said the commission had launched an inquiry in response to reports of ocean carriers improperly assessing fees.

"We need to do a very good and thorough job of investigating," Maffei told Reuters on Tuesday. "Of course, there's probably abuses going on. And, you know, I don't want to go farther than that."

In 2020, the FMC said importers should not be hit with demurrage or detention charges, which refer to fees charged when importers delay in picking up containers of goods and then returning them, if the delays are caused by circumstances beyond their control.

Noting one carrier charge was "value added", Maffei said, "What do they mean by value added? Are they going to gift wrap the metal container?"

The Travel Goods Association, whose companies do $1 billion in U.S. sales annually, pressed the FMC last week for aggressive enforcement and said shipping costs were now eight to 10 times higher than last fall.

The demand surge has caused unprecedented bottlenecks in the supply chain which economists and businesses expect to persist into 2022.

The White House in a competition executive order issued July this year encouraged the commission to "vigorously enforce the prohibition of unjust and unreasonable practices in the context of detention and demurrage."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-Traders pause sell-off on lower consumer sentiment

(Updates with market activity, adds detail on yield curve) By Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe NEW YORK / LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Selling in U.S. Treasury markets paused on Friday as data showed consumer sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on inflation worries, leaving traders trying to gauge the pace of future central bank interest rate increases. The yield on the U.S. five-year note was up 1.8 basis points at 1.2309%, after earlier in the day reaching 1.263%, the highest since February 2020 and up five basis points from its close on Wednesday, the last trading day before bond markets were closed on Thursday. The note and others fell back as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index showed little belief that policymakers are taking sufficient steps to tame inflation. The moves still left key parts of the U.S. yield curve close to milestone lows. For instance the spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries was at 71 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Wednesday. It had reached as low as 62 basis points earlier Friday, its lowest since March 2020. Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the trading showed investors struggling to forecast whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of expected rate hikes in the face of the Michigan data and other indications of price increases. Economic data on Wednesday showed the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years, for instance, sending yields higher. "The market is now pricing in a more aggressive Fed tightening structure," she said. But traders' mood seemed jittery. "There's a lot of mixed messages and mixed positioning at this point," Rupert said U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology and communication stocks led gains, contributing to risk-on sentiment. The benchmark 10-year note was up 1.2 basis points at 1.5699% on Friday. The 10-year breakeven rate held near 2.71%, the highest since May 2006. November 12 Friday 12:10PM New York / 1710 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.000 Two-year note 99-185/256 0.5175 0.014 Three-year note 99-178/256 0.8531 0.018 Five-year note 99-126/256 1.2309 0.018 Seven-year note 99-108/256 1.4627 0.016 10-year note 98-52/256 1.5699 0.012 20-year bond 96-88/256 1.9744 0.012 30-year bond 98-140/256 1.9391 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 2.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 2.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Haiti gangs to lift fuel terminal blockade amid shortages

Nov 12 (Reuters) - A group of Haitian gangs will temporarily lift a blockade of fuel terminals to allow for gasoline distribution after weeks of crippling shortages, a gang leader said on Friday, adding that they continue to demand that the prime minister step down. The G9 alliance of gangs...
WORLD
Cheddar News

DHL Express U.S. CEO on Tackling Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Holidays

With the shortage of shipping containers and truck drivers, the global supply chain is taking a beating just ahead of the holiday season. As retailers gear up to meet higher demand, DHL Express is adding capacity, both in infrastructure and aviation. Greg Hewitt, U.S. CEO at DHL Express, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to provide some additional details on the ramped-up investments.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. Postal Service warns vaccine rules could affect deliveries

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service raised concerns on Wednesday that the Biden administration's new rules requiring large employers to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing could result in "high levels of absenteeism" and affect deliveries. Last week, the Labor Department issued rules that require businesses with...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shropshire Star

UK growth slows sharply in third quarter amid supply chain woes

The result means the economy is now 2.1% below where it was before the pandemic struck. UK economic growth slowed sharply between July and September as supply chain problems hampered Britain’s recovery from the pandemic, official figures have shown. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by...
RETAIL
Reuters

‘December to Forget’: Automakers, retailers cut TV ads amid supply chain woes

DETROIT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - For years, luxury vehicle brands have promoted holiday season sales with slogans like Lexus's "A December to remember." But automakers and dealers are on track to spend less on advertising this holiday season, industry executives and analysts said, leaving behind the generous lease deals and discounts of seasons past. A year of supply chain and production disruptions have left auto dealerships with roughly one-third of the normal inventory levels, giving sellers little reason to shell out for splashy holiday ads.
RETAIL
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Shipping#Ships#Fmc#The White House
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
6abc

Biden visits Baltimore port amid supply chain, inflation woes

President Joe Biden visited Baltimore on Wednesday to tout his infrastructure bill and highlight his administration's work to ease port delays as the country approaches the holiday season with rising inflation and delivery slowdowns on the horizon. Biden's visit came five days after Congress passed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Supply chain woes put spotlight on contracts

(Reuters) - Supply chain troubles caused by the pandemic have lawyers checking contracts and pushing better communication to resolve issues. We talk with partners at Crowell & Moring and Sidley Austin about this situation. Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Canada's Exports Drop as Supply Chain Woes Drag Auto Sector

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's exports fell in September as a semi-conductor chip shortage weighed on motor vehicle and parts production, though that decline was partially offset by record high crude oil exports, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. Imports were down 3.0%, also hit hard by the worsening supply chain issues...
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

Amid Supply Chain Issues Port Of Oakland Shipping Terminal Goes Empty

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director...
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
238K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy