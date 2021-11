The creator economy is going public. FaZe Clan, the group of esports competitors and social media creators, will go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The merger will provide an influx of cash to FaZe, which is led by CEO Lee Trink. The group will receive an estimated $291 million from the merger, which it will use “to fund organic and inorganic growth as the company expands its digitally native global multi-platform presence across content, gaming, entertainment, consumer products and the metaverse,” it says. Once the merger is complete, the company...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO