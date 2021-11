A Lubbock man that was arrested for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase was said to have tried to escape from the hospital afterwards. KAMC News reports that at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 4th, police received a call from a man that said he was following someone that had just stolen a business vehicle. That man gave police updates on the suspect's location, and an officer was eventually able to catch up.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO