A tax credit reimbursing small business owners for time employees took off to get vaccinated has expired — but small businesses can still benefit. Originally, under legislation that passed in early 2020, small businesses were given access to a credit they could claim for employees out sick with Covid-19. That credit was extended through March 31, 2021 and again through September 30 — allowing small businesses to claim the credit for employees who took time off to be vaccinated or were sick during that period.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO