Campaign Finance: more than a few pennies

Beginning Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., the Legislature will enter a special legislative session. Section 17-5-7(b) of the Code of Alabama provides that “[c]andidates for legislative and statewide offices and their principal campaign committees may not accept, solicit, or receive contributions during the period in which the Legislature is convened in session.” This includes all statewide offices, such as Constitutional Officers, statewide Judicial Officers, the Public Service Commission, and State Legislators.
